USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.65. 113,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,852. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

