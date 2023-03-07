USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

