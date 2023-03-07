USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $167.13. 21,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.88. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $188.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

