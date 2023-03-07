USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,788,000 after buying an additional 85,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 420,520 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

