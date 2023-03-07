USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after acquiring an additional 317,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 579,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

