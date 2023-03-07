USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 560.6% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,893,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.