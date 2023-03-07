USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 182,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.