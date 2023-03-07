Untitled Investments LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Datadog makes up 0.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Price Performance

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $242,284.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,704,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $242,284.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,144 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,342. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,622. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.