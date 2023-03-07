Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE UVE opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

