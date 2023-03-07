Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.