UNIUM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $898.39 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $38.13 or 0.00170856 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $110.90 million and $898.39 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.81376435 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $839.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

