United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFCS remained flat at $27.29 on Tuesday. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

