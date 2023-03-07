United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UFCS remained flat at $27.29 on Tuesday. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $37.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)
