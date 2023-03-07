United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

