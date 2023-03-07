United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

