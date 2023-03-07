Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Unisys Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unisys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

