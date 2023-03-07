Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.51% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,890,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,561,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CTBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 10,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

