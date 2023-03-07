Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.86% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 48,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.63%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

