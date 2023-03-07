Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 848,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.