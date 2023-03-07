Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,659 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 853,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

