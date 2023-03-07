Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 35,962 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,603 shares of company stock worth $3,725,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

