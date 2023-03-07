Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 130,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000. Life Storage makes up 1.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

LSI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. 143,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.06. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

