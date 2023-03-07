Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 78,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

