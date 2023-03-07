Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.57 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.