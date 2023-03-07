Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. 241,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

