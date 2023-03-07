Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Consolidated Water worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,189. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.