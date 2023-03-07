Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,985 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 2.47% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINC remained flat at $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,358. The stock has a market cap of $161.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

