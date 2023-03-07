Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,051 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PINE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 26,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

