Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. 171,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

