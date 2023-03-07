Unionview LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Unionview LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. 2,656,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,928. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.