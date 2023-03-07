Unionview LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. 1,499,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,768. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

