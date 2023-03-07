Unionview LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unionview LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $189.73.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

