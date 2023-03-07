Unionview LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.1% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Featured Articles

