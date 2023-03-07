Unionview LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,602. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

