Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,472 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of iMedia Brands worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

About iMedia Brands

IMBI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 7,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,900. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.