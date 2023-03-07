Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. DXC Technology makes up 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 534,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

