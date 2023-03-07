Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,005 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. PFSweb accounts for 4.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 2.24% of PFSweb worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16,986.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $117,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

PFSweb stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,089. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Featured Stories

