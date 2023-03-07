Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 4.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

