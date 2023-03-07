Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Salesforce comprises about 4.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. 3,833,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

