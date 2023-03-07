Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises 3.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 840,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.74.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

