Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,725 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Quantum worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 25.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,921,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 1,205,304 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 27.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,598 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 19.6% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 36.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 12,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,864. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.