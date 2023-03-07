Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,883 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 2.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 84,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $93.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

