Union Heritage Capital LLC Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

Embecta Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 90,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

