Unio Capital LLC Sells 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.6% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Shares of COST traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

