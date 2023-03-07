Unio Capital LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.5% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 6,288,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

