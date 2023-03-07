Unio Capital LLC Purchases 15,816 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Unio Capital LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 836.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.9% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.67.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.15. 866,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,565. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.