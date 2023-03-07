Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,314 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 949,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

