Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.21. The stock had a trading volume of 311,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

