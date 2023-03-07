Unigestion Holding SA Sells 7,273 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 268,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,170. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

