Unigestion Holding SA Sells 33,638 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $376.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

