Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,130. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.